NFT STARS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,899.00 (NFTS)

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, NFT STARS has traded 57.7% higher against the dollar. NFT STARS has a total market capitalization of $218,948.23 and $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT STARS coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.

NFT STARS Profile

NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1.

Buying and Selling NFT STARS

