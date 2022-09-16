NFTX Price Tops $24.39 (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, NFTX has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $22,162.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $24.39 or 0.00125237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFTX Profile

NFTX was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,597 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTX is nftx.org/#.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

