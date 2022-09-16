Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $3,362.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niftyx Protocol Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

