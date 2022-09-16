Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 129.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NKLA. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NKLA stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 38.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 71,111 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 376.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 159.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

