Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $5.03

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $5.30. Nikola shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 79,781 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 19.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

