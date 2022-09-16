Nimiq Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Nimiq has a market cap of $13.14 million and $148,746.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,358,786,363 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,786,363 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

