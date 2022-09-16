NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.81. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 51,381 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

