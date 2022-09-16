Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50. 104,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 50,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a market cap of C$44.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 27.72 and a current ratio of 28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.65.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

