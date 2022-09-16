Nord Finance (NORD) Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million

Nord Finance (NORD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $159,191.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 111.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.37 or 0.22926770 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 572.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00846397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,669,582 coins. The Reddit community for Nord Finance is https://reddit.com/r/NordFinance. Nord Finance’s official website is nordfinance.io. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

