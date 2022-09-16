Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.39

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 53419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $628.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.07.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93,998 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 60,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 163,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

