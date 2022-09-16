Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JWN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

