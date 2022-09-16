Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28. 132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,123,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 1,046.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after buying an additional 326,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after buying an additional 122,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,527,000 after buying an additional 182,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.