Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,124,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $485.08 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $497.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.88 and a 200-day moving average of $463.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

