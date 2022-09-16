Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

