Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $178.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Novartis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 67,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

