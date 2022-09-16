Novo (NOVO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $224.67 Million

Novo (NOVO) traded 2,239.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the dollar. One Novo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges. Novo has a total market cap of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 487.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.66 or 0.22772179 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00104909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00834342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Novo

Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

