Novo (NOVO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $224.67 Million

Novo (NOVO) traded 2,239.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the dollar. One Novo coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges. Novo has a total market cap of $224.67 million and approximately $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 487.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.66 or 0.22772179 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00104909 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00834342 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Novo
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Novo is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Novo
