Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novozymes A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $613.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

