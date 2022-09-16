Novozymes A/S to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Novozymes A/S in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Novozymes A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novozymes A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.
Novozymes A/S Trading Down 2.6 %
Novozymes A/S stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00.
About Novozymes A/S
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.
