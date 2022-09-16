Nuco.cloud Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $502,921.43 and approximately $45,517.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 210.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,672.51 or 0.38846432 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 586.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00103151 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00838235 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
