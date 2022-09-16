NuCypher (NU) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $112.25 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is www.nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

