Numeraire Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for about $16.00 or 0.00081103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $94.24 million and approximately $24.93 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,733.26 or 1.00003775 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064758 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00078672 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. Telegram | Vimeo | YouTube Whitepaper Forum “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.