Numeraire Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for about $16.00 or 0.00081103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $94.24 million and approximately $24.93 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,733.26 or 1.00003775 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004890 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058248 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012722 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005475 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064758 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00078672 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Numeraire Profile
Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Numeraire Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
