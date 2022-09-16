NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 30,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 69,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $321.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.98.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

