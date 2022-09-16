NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $129.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $127.90 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.98. The company has a market cap of $321.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

