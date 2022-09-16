NXM (NXM) Price Tops $46.92

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $46.92 or 0.00236801 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $309.38 million and $21,202.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,813.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005487 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00064836 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00077858 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 coins and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

