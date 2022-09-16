OBORTECH Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,480.00 (OBOT)

OBORTECH (OBOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One OBORTECH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OBORTECH has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. OBORTECH has a total market cap of $979,736.00 and $16,480.00 worth of OBORTECH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 312.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 592.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About OBORTECH

OBORTECH launched on February 26th, 2021. OBORTECH’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,000,000 coins. The official website for OBORTECH is www.obortech.io. OBORTECH’s official Twitter account is @OBORTECHhub.

Buying and Selling OBORTECH

According to CryptoCompare, “OBORTECH (the Smart Hub) is a digital ecosystem for all actors in the supply chain, in which they can remotely collaborate in a decentralized blockchain network via a single platform. Based on the blockchain-based trusted network established among the Smart Hub participants, the marketplace ecosystem will enable the verification and scoring of stakeholders in the supply chain without the need for third-party credentials. Moreover, the marketplace is a blockchain-based decentralized ecosystem that enables buying, selling and exchanging of services without the need for intermediaries among the users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OBORTECH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OBORTECH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OBORTECH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

