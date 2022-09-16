ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.29.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in ObsEva by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ObsEva in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

