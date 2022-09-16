Obyte Price Reaches $15.03 on Top Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $3,229.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $15.03 or 0.00076211 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Obyte

Obyte was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,137 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

