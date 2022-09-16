Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OCDGF. Barclays upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,185.71.

Ocado Group Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

