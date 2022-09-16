Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $70.37 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,135,265 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.08 per share, with a total value of $126,151,456.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,643,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,417,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,044,561 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,641,061. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

