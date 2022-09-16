OctoFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,583.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00008602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $25,583.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.25 or 0.22837501 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 566.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00103559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00850730 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

