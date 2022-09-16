Oddz 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.13 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00057456 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005475 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00064986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz (CRYPTO:ODDZ) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2021. Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oddz’s official website is www.oddz.fi.

Oddz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oddz Protocol is an On-Chain Option trading platform that expedites the execution of options contracts, conditional trades, and futures. It allows the creation, maintenance, execution, and settlement of trustless options, conditional tokens, and futures in a fast, secure, and flexible manner. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.