Offit Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,061 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

