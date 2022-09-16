Offit Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $139.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average is $149.32.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

