Offit Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in 3M by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 263,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,778,000 after acquiring an additional 179,418 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $116.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.29. 3M has a 52-week low of $115.98 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.