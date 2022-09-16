Offit Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Booking by 4.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,956.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,910.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,046.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

