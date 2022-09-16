Offit Capital Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 459,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after buying an additional 148,330 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $42.01 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

