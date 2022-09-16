Offit Capital Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

