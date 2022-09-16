Offshift Hits One Day Trading Volume of $63,110.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $63,110.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

