Oiler Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (OIL)

Oiler (OIL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Oiler coin can currently be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Oiler has a total market cap of $266,820.03 and approximately $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 532.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Oiler Coin Profile

Oiler’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork. Oiler’s official website is www.oiler.network.

Buying and Selling Oiler

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oiler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oiler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

