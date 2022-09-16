Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.35. Okta has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $272.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Okta by 24.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

