Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

