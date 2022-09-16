Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires Shares of 4,910 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

