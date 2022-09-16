Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.