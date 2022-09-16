Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 155,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,878,911 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,400,000 after buying an additional 244,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Ford Motor by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124,494 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

F stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

