Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $119,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV opened at $70.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42.

