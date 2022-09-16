Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $87,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.