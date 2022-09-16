Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $89,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $88.73 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.07.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.