Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $549,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $160.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.21. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

