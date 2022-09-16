Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $62,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

General Motors stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

