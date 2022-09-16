Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $66,000 Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

